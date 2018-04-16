Oxlade-Chamberlain lauds ‘unusual’ Salah finish vs. Bournemouth

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has described Mohamed Salah’s goal against Bournemouth as ‘unusual’.

The forward scored his 30th English Premier League goal of the season when he doubled the Reds’ lead in Saturday’s 3-0 win over the Cherries and to achieve the feat, he scored a spectacular header.

In the 69th minute, youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold picked the run of the Egypt international with a lovely cross and the diminutive forward converted past Asmir Begovic with his head.

"First and foremost, the ball from Trent was outstanding; another unbelievable performance from him again,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told club website.

"But the finish from Mo was a bit of an unusual one for him and one that maybe took everyone by surprise.

"It proves that he can do that. I think I can remember him scoring one away at Leicester earlier in the season and that surprised me at the back post, seeing the little man get up and score a header.

"[The] finish was up there with some of the very best headers of a ball in the world. It was a great finish.

"He could have had a few today but he kept going and kept going and got his goal in the end. I'm sure he'll keep doing that for the rest of the season."

Salah has now scored 40 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions this season.

