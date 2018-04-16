Sadio Mane has revealed Jurgen Klopp’s talk that helped Liverpool to victory against Bournemouth in Saturday’s English Premier League game.

Mane reveals Klopp’s talk ahead of Liverpool's victory over Bournemouth

Three days after edging out Manchester City from the Champions League, the Reds continued with the momentum against Eddie Howe’s men with an emphatic 3-0 win.

And Mane who opened the scoring before Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino added the remaining has disclosed how the German tactician got them psyched up for another impressive display.

"Before the game Klopp said we have to [show] our quality and be angry because every game is important," Mane told club website.

“After the City game, you have to concentrate more because you usually know how it [can go].

"He tried to motivate us like usually and in the end everybody was in the right place at the right time to win every ball.

"We played well and created many chances, scored three goals and it was well deserved."

The 26-year-old who has blossomed while forging a good partnership with Salah and Firmino has 17 goals to his credit in 38 appearances in all competitions.

He will be aiming to continue the impressive form when Liverpool trade tackles with West Bromwich Albion in their next league game on April 21 as they aim to cement a top-four finish.

MORE:

Gambian ace Bubacarr Trawally dreams of playing for Arsenal

| Liverpool's Mane wins Uefa Champions League Player of the Week award

| 'Salah, Firmino and Mane as good as Messi & Ronaldo'

