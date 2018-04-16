Torres reaches 100 LaLiga goals ahead of Atletico Madrid departure

Fernando Torres hit his 100th LaLiga goal at the end of the week he announced he is to leave Atletico Madrid.

Torres confirmed he will depart the club, where he made his name as a young striker, when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old, who returned to Atletico in 2015 on an initial loan deal, has been waiting for his 100th LaLiga goal since hitting the net against Las Palmas in January.

And the former Spain international brought up three figures in the 3-0 beating of Levante on Sunday, volleying in a superb finish from Angel Correa's cross to complete the scoring.

Torres, the fifth Atletico player to score 100 LaLiga goals for the club, has yet to confirm his next move.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker has been linked with a switch to the Chinese Super League or MLS.