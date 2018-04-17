NASCAR at Bristol: Results, highlights from Monday's Food City 500

A stormy forecast forced NASCAR to move up the start time of the Food City 500 by an hour Sunday, and after 205 laps at Bristol, NASCAR had to postpone the race until Monday thanks to rain.

The forecast in Bristol for Monday wasn't exactly clear and sunny, but rain and sleet stayed away long enough for the race to finish and for Kyle Busch to steal the win in the closing laps.

SN provided live updates during the Food City 500 at Bristol on Sunday and Monday. Here's how it went down.

NASCAR at Bristol: Results, highlights from Food City 500

(All times Eastern)

3:25 — Checkered flag. Kyle Busch wins the Food City 500.



Unofficial results:

18 42 48 17 88

10 4 14 22 31

19 38 21 11 3

43 47 24 1 00

32 41 2 6 72

20 96 13 9 78

23 55 66 95 12

37 51 34 15

3:23 — Kyle Busch takes the lead from Kyle Larson with five laps to go.

3:19 — Restart with 22 laps to go.

3:12 — Caution. Brad Keselowski hits the wall after losing his left front tire. The yellow flag comes out with 31 laps to go and Kyle Larson leading.

2:50 — Restart with 100 laps to go.

2:45 — Caution for rain with 111 laps to go. Kyle Busch is the leader. NASCAR does not think the rain will last long.

2:42 — Rookie Bubba Wallace takes the lead for the first time in his Cup Series career. Kyle Busch re-takes the lead a few laps later.

2:39 — Restart with 135 laps to go.

2:30 — Caution. Reed Sorenson spins and hits the wall in turn three, a single-car incident.

2:23 — Restart on lap 330.

2:18 — Caution. Kyle Larson spins after contact with Ryan Newman. Larson was leading at the time and fighting through lapped traffic. He was able to avoid any contact other than the bump from Newman that initiated the spin.



Take another look at the contact between @RyanJNewman and @KyleLarsonRacin .



The restart is coming up next on FOX. pic.twitter.com/LTkWdmhZhL

"Let him know I'm sorry, but he can't cut across my nose," Ryan Newman says over his team radio. #NASCAR #FoodCity500

2:03 — Denny Hamlin takes the lead, but a loose wheel forces him to pit under green. Hamlin goes from the lead to two laps down.

2:02 — Restart on lap 262, the beginning of Stage 3.

1:53 — Stage 2 complete. Brad Keselowski wins the second stage, completing lap 250 and making the race official should rain return and force NASCAR's hand in canceling the remainder of the event.



Brad Keselowski wins Stage 2



1. Keselowski

2. Ky Busch

3. Johnson

4. Hamlin

5. Larson

6. Stenhouse

7. Bowman

8. Harvick

9. A Dillon

10. Wallace

1:51 — Lead change. After chasing down Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski bumped the No. 42 Chevy out of the way and took the lead with six laps to go in Stage 2.



Take another look at how @keselowski got into the lead! pic.twitter.com/VTcvjdBIQC

— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 16, 2018



1:43 — Green flag. After about 10 laps under caution as rain threatened the restart of the race, the green is back out. We're racing again at Bristol.

1:35 — As the cars begin rolling on the track under the yellow flag, reports of more sleet threaten the restart of the race.

1:30 — NASCAR orders drivers to fire up their engines, signaling a hopeful restart.

1:19 — NASCAR tells crews to begin uncovering their cars as they attempt to restart the race.

1:10 — With freezing rain on and off, NASCAR's attempts to dry the track continue.

12:50 — About 10 minutes before NASCAR aimed to restart the race Monday, jet dryers are on the track attempting to get it dry enough. Pockets of rain, however, continue to appear on the radar around the track.

*** Sunday ***

5:00 — The forecast just isn't going to clear up today so NASCAR has officially postponed the race for tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.



The finish of today's race has been postponed due to weather.



The race will continue on Monday at 1 PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/7x1FiMcETt

4:25 — Bristol weather update: Not ideal.



This isn’t good 4:19 pm EDT radar - rain has filled in and the gaps are not as wide spread or dry as they were at the start of the race #NASCAR @BMSupdates ( @RaceWeather ) pic.twitter.com/zHTZgsUgBE

4:08 — And red flag comes out yet again and drivers will exit their cars, again.

4:06 — You guessed it, another caution. The rain is picking up again now. Erik Jones took a turn into the wall but looked alright. Less than 50 laps to go in Stage 2.

4:03 — Kyle Larson is out to a near five-and-a-half second lead now.

4:01 — Kurt Busch forced to pit with a loose wheel here and nearly takes a few cars out in the process.

3:56 — Back to green and it's going to be Kyle Larson, Paul Menard and Joey Logano in front.

3:53 — They're back to yellow with 84 laps to go in Stage 2 and to get this race official with 250 laps done.

3:45 — Drivers are headed back to their cars.

3:30 — And now the drivers will exit their cars.



The NASCAR Cup race at Bristol is under its third red flag and second for rain. Erik Jones is the leader with 165 laps complete. NASCAR must complete 250 of the 500 laps for an official race. pic.twitter.com/w2MgQaC1BK

3:25 — Red flag out for more rain but NASCAR is having the drivers stay in their cars. They don't seem to think this one will last long.

3:21 — Another wave of rain coming in Bristol so the restart is delayed.

3:19 — Bubba Wallace gets a penalty for speeding on pit road so he'll be pushed to the rear.

3:17 — Caution flag out for Trevor Bayne who got into the wall at Turn 4.

3:16 — Jimmie Johnson is making moves today. He won here in 2017.

3:12 — Chad Finchum spins but they're staying green. Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones sit 1-2-3 right now.

3:10 — Green again as Stage 2 begins. A majority of the field stayed out so Brad Keselowski will be pushed back a bit on the restart. Jamie McMurray is now to the back after a too many crew members over the wall penalty.



Stage winner @keselowski was the first driver off pit road, but he will restart P18 as a large portion of the field stayed out. pic.twitter.com/Q1gnzpG9g1

3:08 — Jamie McMurray will get the free pass and Ricky Stenhouse is forced to the back after a penalty for an uncontrolled tire on pit road.

3:03 — Brad Keselowski takes Stage 1. Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer follow behind him.



STAGE WINNER: @keselowski holds on for the Stage 1 victory.



See who else earned points: https://t.co/cn6Ag09LXp pic.twitter.com/7g2rUSGPWi

3:02 — Back to green with one lap to go! Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyer restart in front.

3:00 — Yellow now with five laps left in the stage.

2:52 — A red flag comes out now to clean up the track after the wreck. Really tough break for Ryan Blaney who led for 99 laps total today.

2:50 — Trouble in Turn 3! Caution flag is out. Ryan Blaney takes heavy damage trying to lap others. Chris Buescher and Harrison Rhodes also involved.



This incident has us under the red flag. pic.twitter.com/iYZlThKMPJ

2:49 — Ten laps to go in Stage one and it's Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Kyle Larson in front.

2:38 — Not a bad restart for Team Penske here.

2:36 — Restart on lap 68 and Ryan Blaney is still the leader. Kurt Busch has quietly made his way from the rear all the way to P6.

2:31 — Not green for long, Ricky Stenhouse gets some contact from Erik Jones and spins and we have yet another caution out.



. @StenhouseJr goes around and brings out the caution once again. pic.twitter.com/T9C12DuCD3

2:30 — Back to green at long last on lap 60. It's Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse and Erik Jones.

2:28 — Alex Bowman gets a penalty for an uncontrolled tire and Ryan Newman gets one for speeding on pit road.



Penalty: Uncontrolled tire on the No. 88 car. pic.twitter.com/qpyxTnob3b

2:22 — Chase Elliott gets a lap penalty for working on his car under red. He was involved in the first wreck of the day.

2:20 — Engines are re-fired and they'll get back it it. They're using this as the competition caution.

2:13 — The rain has mostly stopped (for now) and drivers are getting back into their cars.

1:58 — Drivers are getting out of their cars and those cars are getting covered. Red flag is official at lap 50.

1:57 — Bristol radar update is not great:



Radar at almost 2 pm EDT - filling in the gaps as more moisture moves in - while there may be more breaks they will likely fill in as quickly as this one did - could be a long afternoon #NASCAR @BMSupdates (working with @RaceWeather ) pic.twitter.com/iCaJ5hJPE9

1:55 — Cars are being brought to pit road. Looks like there could be a sizable rain delay coming up.

1:53 — Another caution but this one is for rain.

1:50 — NASCAR has pushed the competition caution to lap 50 now.

1:48 — Kyle Busch driving very loose and nearly wrecks. He's falling fast. All the way back to P10.

1:46 — Back to green on lap 22. We'll see how long it lasts and how long until the rain starts again. The radar doesn't look promising.

1:43 — Another caution out for A.J. Allmendinger. And Michael McDowell's day is done.

1:40 — A quick caution and they're back to green on lap nine. Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney at the front of the pack.

1:36 — Caution flag is already out on lap three. Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. all involved in the wreck.

1:34 — Green flag is in the air. Let's go racing!

1:24 — Engines are fired in Bristol!

1:07 — The plan is for the green flag to wave at 1:22.

12:30 — There's a break in the rain so NASCAR is attempting to dry the track out. Driver intro will take place at 12:40 p.m.



#NASCAR ... Air Titans deployed and no rain at the moment pic.twitter.com/uomo3AmBos

12:07 — One hour until race time. That is, if the weather holds up.