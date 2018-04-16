News

NHL playoffs 2018: Jets vs. Wild to go on after blizzard

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The show must go on in Minnesota.

While the outdoor pre-game party outside Xcel Energy Centre was cancelled, Sunday's Game 3 matchup betweeen the Wild and Jets will be played as scheduled.



There were doubts about the status of the game after severe weather conditions forced the Jets to fly back to Winnipeg after a blizzard prevented the team's flight from landing in Minneapolis on Saturday.



The Jets hold a 2-0 series lead over the Wild in the Western Conference quarterfinals.

The puck is scheduled to drop at 7 p.m. ET.

