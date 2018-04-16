IPL Cricket: Samson stars as Royals beat RCB

Rajasthan Royals posted the highest total of the IPL season so far on their way to a 19-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

Samson stars as Royals beat RCB

Sanju Samson starred for the Royals with an unbeaten 92, which included him reaching 50 without making a single four.

The 23-year-old's knock helped the visitors to 217-4 in Bangalore, but Virat Kohli's quickest IPL 50 showed early promise that RCB could chase down that total.

Kohli took just 26 balls to reach a half century on his way to a 57-run total, beating his previous best of 28, before falling to Shreyas Gopal (2-22), who also claimed the wicket of AB de Villiers two overs later.

De Villiers has traditionally fared well against the Royals, hitting at least 47 in each of his last four appearances, but could only muster 20 on this occasion.

Mandeep Singh's unbeaten 47 gave RCB hope but, in truth, the Royals' Samson-inspired innings had left the home side with too much to do.

The result lifts the Royals to third after three matches, while RCB sit sixth.

SENSATIONAL SAMSON

The Royals reached the midway point of their innings on 76-2 but a haul almost twice as big in the second 10 overs put them in a winning position, adding 141 to their total.

And Samson was at the centre of all that was good about the visitors, who claimed a first win on the road in five matches.

The hot prospect hit 12 boundaries, including 10 sixes - the second highest number of sixes by an Indian batsman in an IPL fixture. Murali Vijay tops that list with 11.

"I'm feeling good, hitting the ball well, but the tournament has just started," he said. "I want to win as many matches as I can on the field."

CHAHAL BREAKS RCB RECORD

While he was on the losing team, Yuzvendra Chahal had reason to be pleased with his performance on an individual level.

The RCB spinner took two wickets for 22 runs from his four overs, becoming the franchise's record wicket taker.

Chahal's 73rd wicket moved him beyond Vinay Kumar, who is 23 clear of the next best Zaheer Khan.

NORMAL SERVICE RESUMED FOR RCB

RCB ended a run of five successive home defeats against Kings XI Punjab last time out, so this defeat represents an unwelcome return to that poor form.

The hosts played in a special green strip as part of their annual environmental campaign.

However, their yearly outing in green has not brought them much luck since they first donned the unfamiliar kit in 2011, winning just two of their eight matches in the colour.