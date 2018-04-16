It’s no exaggeration to say Arsenal have nothing left to play for in this season's Premier League except pride. Although on the evidence of Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, that is in short supply too.

Simeone will savour semi-final against abject Arsenal after latest away-day debacle

Newcastle have been Arsenal’s ‘gimme’ team in recent years; the last time Arsene Wenger’s side had lost away to the Magpies was December 2005. Since then, there had been 10 straight wins for the Gunners – their third-best winning streak in league history.

But even with the stats on their side, they wilted again and brought into sharp focus the scale of the problems at the club.

Here we are in the second week of April and Arsenal are yet to earn a single point away from home in the Premier League in 2018. They are the only team in the league with that yoke around their necks.

When Alexandre Lacazette scored his first away goal since November, it should have given Arsenal the platform to succeed. Instead, what they got was the 800th goal conceded by Wenger’s teams in Premier League history and the fourth game this season in which they have led away from home and then lost.

There was a lack of fortitude and a lack of ideas even with the talents of Lacazette and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in tandem up front.

Wenger has clearly prioritised the Europa League, with five first team players missing from the line-up here. But Diego Simeone will be licking his lips after watching this game, as well as the 2-2 draw with CSKA Moscow on Thursday.

Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Jack Wilshere, Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil will no doubt improve on what was on show at St James’ Park but this was a game in which familiar flaws were again apparent.

Shkodran Mustafi could have done better on the equaliser as could Petr Cech. Nacho Monreal erred on the second goal, while the team’s soft underbelly was repeatedly exposed.

Rafa Benitez is getting far more out of his squad than Wenger is and as good as consolidated his place in the league next season with this win. Wenger, meanwhile, is facing more questions.

This was the season he was meant to put things right and blow away some of the negativity after the hostility he endured last term. But his team have lost 11 Premier League matches – matching their worst-ever total.

They need 13 more points in their remaining five matches to even match Wenger’s lowest-ever Premier League points total.

On the domestic front, this has been a total washout. Only the Europa League can salvage this wreck of a season. But with Atletico lying in store, don’t count on it.