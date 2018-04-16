Following the half-time scuffle at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar between Indian Super League (ISL) outfits FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC on April 11, the AIFF Disciplinary Committee has taken action.

FC Goa - Jamshedpur FC Brawl: Six players handed two-match suspension by AIFF

The incident occurred after the referee wrongly used TV replays to rule out Brandon Fernandes' goal at the stroke of half-time. The ball had already crossed the line and went out of play before the Indian winger blasted it into the roof of the net and wheeled away in celebration. Players from both teams got into a scuffle during the break and the referee sent off six players.

From Jamshedpur’s side, goalkeeper Subrata Paul, defender Anas Edathodika and attacker Kervens Belfort along with goalkeeping coach Robert Andrew, have been suspended for two consecutive matches. During their suspension period, they are prohibited from the dressing room, substitutes’ bench as well as the stadium.

The same has been sanctioned towards FC Goa’s Bruno Pinheiro, Sergio Juste and Brandon Fernandes.

In addition, coach Andrew and Anas have been imposed with a fine of INR 1 Lakh under the AIFF Disciplinary Code for trying to brutally assault an opponent player. Anas has also been charged for willfully disregarding the ‘expulsion order’. The duo has to pay their respective fines within a week.

It must be noted that the bans are in addition to the automatic suspension for the red cards that the players received at half-time, which means all six players are set to miss out a total of three matches. Defender Anas Edathodika, who is set to don the Kerala Blasters jersey next season, will miss the first three games of the season for his new club.