Joe Willock will become just the fourth player born after Arsene Wenger's first game in charge of Arsenal to play for the club in the Premier League on Sunday.

Joe Willock becomes just fourth player born after Wenger's first game to play for Arsenal

The youngster has been selected to start against Newcastle United at St James' Park, his first appearance for the Gunners in England's top flight.

Willock may have had to wait for his Premier League debut but has already played in the Europa League, appearing in both group games against Red Star and BATE Borisov, while also coming on as a substitute in the second leg of the round of 32 tie against FK Ostersund.

Willock also made three appearances in the Carabao Cup, and played 65 minutes of the club's 4-2 FA Cup defeat to Nottingham Forest.

His league bow holds significance as well, as he joins a select list of players to make their domestic bows having been born after 1996.

Willock, born in 1999, joins Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah, all of whom are on the bench against the Magpies, in being the only Gunners players to have played for the club and been born after Wenger's first game in charge.

He also becomes the 18th player aged 18 or under to make their league debut for Arsenal under Wenger.

The Frenchman has hinted that further first-team opportunities will be available to Willock if he performs well, telling the club's official website: "He does well in training but the real step is in the competition.

"It’s a good opportunity for him and a good chance for me to see whether he’s ready to play regularly at this level."



4 - Joe Willock (born in August 1999) will be just the fourth player who was born after Arsene Wenger's first match in charge to make a Premier League appearance for Arsenal (Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson & Eddie Nketiah are the others). Quirky. pic.twitter.com/uVBtqeXSMY

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2018





Introducing the 56th teenager to make a @premierleague appearance for us…



More than any other team in the competition’s history #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/lzxGsb39rL

— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) April 15, 2018



MORE:

Arsenal & Tottenham dealt blow as Malcom eyes PSG move

| Newcastle United vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

| Welbeck backed for World Cup spot by Wenger

| Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Newcastle



The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League, 13 points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and only two clear of seventh-placed Burnley, though they do have a game in hand on the Clarets.

Newcastle, by comparison, are 10th and 10 points above the relegation zone.