Finch keen to lead Australia

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Aaron Finch has declared his interest in taking over as captain of Australia's limited-overs team.

I'd definitely put my hand up for it - Finch keen to lead Australia

Cricket Australia are yet to decide who will take charge in the absences of Steve Smith and David Warner, with the pair both serving 12-month suspensions following the ball-tampering scandal.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine filled the role for the final Test of a tumultuous tour of South Africa but is by no means a certainty to be picked in the shorter formats.

With a five-match ODI series against England coming up in June, followed by a one-off T20 fixture to conclude the short tour, Finch has put his name in the frame for the job.

"I'd definitely put my hand up for it but I haven't thought about it to be honest," the batsman told cricket.com.au.

"It's obviously a really difficult time and some changes are going to be made in the next couple of months with the England ODIs and the Dubai Tests [against Pakistan].

"If the opportunity came up I'd love to take it but it's not something that I've thought about."

Finch, who has led Australia twice before in 50-over cricket, was appointed captain of the T20 side in 2014, only to be replaced by Smith ahead of the ICC World Twenty20 tournament in 2016.


