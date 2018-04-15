Bundesliga: Vidal suffers further injury setback

Arturo Vidal has suffered a further injury setback, the Bayern Munich midfielder unable to complete training on Sunday.

Vidal suffers further injury setback

Vidal has not played for Bayern since coming off in the Champions League quarter-final first-leg win at Sevilla with a knee injury on April 3.

And having felt pain in his right knee during Sunday's session, Vidal could be a doubt for the semi-final against Real Madrid, the first leg of which is 10 days away.

"Vidal had to break off the session," Bayern said in a short medical update.

"The 30-year-old will undergo a thorough examination, an exact diagnosis will follow on Monday."