Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet says he is not focused on reported interest from Serie A leaders Juventus.

Praet not interested in Juventus rumours

The 23-year-old is said to be a target for a number of clubs, including Juve, Inter and Premier League sides Everton, Newcastle United and Southampton.

Praet will get the chance to impress Massimiliano Allegri when Samp travel to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday, looking to keep their European hopes alive.

But the Belgium international is happy with life at the club he joined from Anderlecht in 2016 for a reported €10 million fee.

"I still have in mind the game from last year in Turin, my first at the stadium," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "I was impressed not only by the beauty of the structure but also by the show with lights and music. I'd never seen anything similar in a football stadium.

"I've read [that they're interested]. The interest from strong teams is pleasing; it means I'm playing well.

"But I'm only thinking of Sampdoria right now. I've no plans to leave Genoa."