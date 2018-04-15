Arsenal will be looking to stretch a 10-match winning run against Newcastle on Sunday, while also cementing their sixth-placed standing in the Premier League table.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Gunners have avoided defeat against the Magpies since November 2010, with their last reversal at St James’ Park coming way back in December 2005.

Arsene Wenger could do with that sequence being extended as Arsenal have seen Burnley close to within striking distance behind them, making it all the more important for domestic focus to be maintained amid an ongoing pursuit of continental glory in the Europa League.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Newcastle players Goalkeepers Elliot, Darlow, Dubravka Defenders Clark, Dummett, Lascelles, Mbemba, Haidara, Yedlin, Gamez, Lejeune, Manquillo Midfielders Atsu, Ritchie, Shelvey, Hayden, Diame, Murphy, Merino, Kenedy Forwards Gayle, Perez, Joselu, Slimani

Rafa Benitez has few fitness concerns to contend with heading into the game, with Jesus Gamez the only player in danger of missing out as he nurses an ankle complaint.

Potential Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Dummett; Ritchie, Diame, Shelvey, Kenedy; Perez; Gayle.

Position Arsenal players Goalkeepers Cech, Ospina, Macey Defenders Kolasinac, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Holding, Monreal, Mustafi, Chambers, Bellerin, Mavropanos Midfielders Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Iwobi, Xhaka, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Mkhitaryan Forwards Welbeck, Lacazette, Nelson, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Jack Wilshere will be assessed after being forced to withdraw from the fold against CSKA Moscow in midweek, while Granit Xhaka has been struggling with illness.

Mohamed Elneny is available after seeing a red rescinded, but David Ospina (ankle), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (knee) and Santi Cazorla (calf) are all missing.

Potential Arsenal starting XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Chambers, Kolasinac; Elneny, Xhaka; Ozil, Iwobi, Welbeck; Aubameyang

Betting & Match Odds

Arsenal are considered to be 5/4 favourites to win with dabblebet, while Newcastle are available at 11/5 and a draw comes in at 12/5.

Match Preview

Arsene Wenger has conceded that the Europa League is now Arsenal's top priority, but the Gunners cannot afford to slip any further in the Premier League.

They have been in decent form of late, going unbeaten through their last seven games in all competitions, but they are being forced to shuffle their pack while competing on multiple fronts.

Wenger has said: "I do as much [rotating] as I can but unfortunately some players have to play every game. Every time we play, everyone else has played. So not only are you physically a bit jaded but you are under huge pressure every time to win the game, it is mentally maybe more than difficult."

Newcastle boss Benitez has no distractions at this stage of the season, with the securing of Premier League safety his only concern.

His side have 38 points at present and sit inside the top half, but they are eager to reach the fabled 40-point mark as quickly as possible.

Benitez said: “Forty points is the mark. We are closer than before, but still, two points will be the key and the mark we are aiming for.”