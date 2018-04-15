Arshdeep Singh and Akash Sangwan to continue with Minerva Punjab

I-League champions Minerva Punjab has retained the services of goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh and winger Akash Sangwan for the upcoming season. Left-back Akashdeep Singh and 24-year old midfielder Amandeep Singh will also stay with the reigning champions.

Since Rakshit Dagar has made a move to East Bengal, it can be safely assumed that Arshdeep will be the first choice shot-stopper for Minerva.

Sangwan had shown sparks of brilliance in his limited time on the pitch, where he also managed to score against Aizawl FC in a 2-0 win at home.

Goal can also confirm that head coach Khogen Singh along with his assistant coach Sachin Badhade will continue working with the Chandigarh-based side.

Minerva are also planning to hold a round of trials around the third week of May as a part of their squad building process. Abhishek Ambekar, who recently joined Mohun Bagan after putting a string of impressive performances in the recently concluded I-League, was spotted by the coaching staff in one of these trials in the previous years.