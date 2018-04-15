News

Australia's 2018 Games gold medallists



Australia ended the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on top of the medal tally with 80 gold medals.

ATHLETICS

Day 4:

* Dane Bird-Smith - men's 20km race walk.

* Jemima Montag - women's 20km race walk.

Day 5:

* Evan O'Hanlon - men's T38 100m.

Day 6:

* Madison de Rozario - women's T54 1500m.

Day 7:

* Brandon Starc - men's high jump.

* Cameron Crombie - men's F38 shot put.

* Isis Holt - women's T35 100m.

* Kathryn Mitchell - women's javelin throw.

Day 8:

* Dani Stevens - women's discus throw.

* Kurtis Marschall - men's pole vault.

Day 11:

* Kurt Fearnley - men's T54 marathon.

* Madison de Rozario - women's T54 marathon.

* Michael Shelley - men's marathon.

BASKETBALL

Day 10:

* Australia - women's.

Day 11:

* Australia - men's.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Day 8:

* Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) - men's.

BOXING

Day 10:

* Anja Stridsman - women's 60kg.

* Harry Garside - men's 60kg.

* Skye Nicolson - women's 57kg.

CYCLING

Day 1:

* Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Alexandra Manly - women's 4000m team pursuit.

* Alex Porter, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford - men's 4000m team pursuit.

* Stephanie Morton, Kaarle McCulloch - women's team sprint.

Day 2:

* Matt Glaetzer - men's keirin.

* Stephanie Morton - women's sprint.

Day 3:

* Kaarle McCulloch - women's 500m time trial.

* Sam Welsford - men's 15km scratch race.

Day 4:

* Amy Cure - women's 10km scratch race.

* Matt Glaetzer - men's 1000m time trial.

* Stephanie Morton - women's keirin.

Day 6:

* Cameron Meyer - men's individual road time trial.

* Katrin Garfoot - women's individual road time trial.

Day 10:

* Chloe Hosking - women's road race.

* Steele Von Hoff - men's road race.

DIVING

Day 7:

* Australia (Esther Qin, Georgia Sheehan) - women's synchronised 3m springboard.

Day 8:

* Melissa Wu - women's 10m platform.

Day 10:

* Domonic Bedggood - men's 10m platform.

HOCKEY

* Australia - men's.

GYMNASTICS (ARTISTIC)

Day 5:

* Christopher Remkes - men's vault.

* Alexandra Eade - women's floor exercise.

LAWN BOWLS

Day 5:

* Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) - women's fours.

Day 7:

* Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) - mixed B2/B3 pairs.

Day 8:

* Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) - women's triples.

* Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) - open B6/B7/B8 triples.

Day 9:

* Aaron Wilson - men's singles.

SHOOTING

Day 4:

* Dane Sampson - men's 10m air rifle.

Day 7:

* Daniel Repacholi - men's 50m pistol.

Day 9:

* Laetisha Scanlan - women's trap.

SQUASH

Day 10:

* Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) - mixed doubles.

Day 11:

* Australia (David Palmer, Zac Alexander) - men's doubles.

SWIMMING

Day 1:

* Mack Horton - men's 400m freestyle.

* Australia (Bronte and Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack) - women's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Day 2:

* Clyde Lewis - men's 400m individual medley.

* Emma McKeon - women's 100m butterfly.

* Kyle Chalmers - men's 200m freestyle.

* Mitch Larkin - men's 100m backstroke.

* Timothy Disken - men's S9 100m freestyle.

* Australia (Jack Cartwright, James Magnussen, Kyle Chalmers and Cameron McEvoy) - men's 4x100m freestyle relay.

Day 3:

* Cate Campbell - women's 50m freestyle.

* Timothy Disken - men's SB8 100m breaststroke.

* Australia (Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell, Leah Neale and Ariarne Titmus) - women's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Day 4:

* Cate Campbell - women's 50m butterfly.

* Jesse Aungles - men's SM8 200m individual medley.

* Lakeisha Patterson - women's S9 100m freestyle.

* Mitch Larkin - men's 50m backstroke.

* Australia (Alex Graham, Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton) - men's 4x200m freestyle relay.

Day 5:

* Ariarne Titmus - women's 800m freestyle.

* Bronte Campbell - women's 100m freestyle.

* Matthew Levy - men's S7 50m freestyle.

* Mitch Larkin - men's 200m backstroke.

Day 6:

* Ariarne Titmus - women's 400m freestyle.

* Brenden Hall - men's S9 100m backstroke.

* Emily Seebohm - women's 50m backstroke.

* Jack McLoughlin - men's 1500m freestyle.

* Lakeisha Patterson - women's S8 50m freestyle.

* Mitch Larkin - men's 200m individual medley.

* Australia (Mitch Larkin, Jake Packard, Grant Irvine and Kyle Chalmers) - men's 4x100m medley relay.

* Australia (Emily Seebohm, Georgia Bohl, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell) - women's 4x100m medley relay.

TABLE TENNIS

Day 10:

* Melissa Tapper - women's TT6-10 singles.

TRIATHLON

Day 3:

* Australia (Gillian Backhouse, Matt Hauser, Ashleigh Gentle and Jake Birtwhistle) - mixed team relay.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Day 2:

* Tia-Clair Toomey - women's 58kg.

