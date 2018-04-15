Australia's 2018 Games gold medallists

Australia ended the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on top of the medal tally with 80 gold medals.
ATHLETICS
Day 4:
* Dane Bird-Smith - men's 20km race walk.
* Jemima Montag - women's 20km race walk.
Day 5:
* Evan O'Hanlon - men's T38 100m.
Day 6:
* Madison de Rozario - women's T54 1500m.
Day 7:
* Brandon Starc - men's high jump.
* Cameron Crombie - men's F38 shot put.
* Isis Holt - women's T35 100m.
* Kathryn Mitchell - women's javelin throw.
Day 8:
* Dani Stevens - women's discus throw.
* Kurtis Marschall - men's pole vault.
Day 11:
* Kurt Fearnley - men's T54 marathon.
* Madison de Rozario - women's T54 marathon.
* Michael Shelley - men's marathon.
BASKETBALL
Day 10:
* Australia - women's.
Day 11:
* Australia - men's.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Day 8:
* Australia (Christopher McHugh, Damien Schumann) - men's.
BOXING
Day 10:
* Anja Stridsman - women's 60kg.
* Harry Garside - men's 60kg.
* Skye Nicolson - women's 57kg.
CYCLING
Day 1:
* Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Alexandra Manly - women's 4000m team pursuit.
* Alex Porter, Kelland O'Brien, Leigh Howard, Sam Welsford - men's 4000m team pursuit.
* Stephanie Morton, Kaarle McCulloch - women's team sprint.
Day 2:
* Matt Glaetzer - men's keirin.
* Stephanie Morton - women's sprint.
Day 3:
* Kaarle McCulloch - women's 500m time trial.
* Sam Welsford - men's 15km scratch race.
Day 4:
* Amy Cure - women's 10km scratch race.
* Matt Glaetzer - men's 1000m time trial.
* Stephanie Morton - women's keirin.
Day 6:
* Cameron Meyer - men's individual road time trial.
* Katrin Garfoot - women's individual road time trial.
Day 10:
* Chloe Hosking - women's road race.
* Steele Von Hoff - men's road race.
DIVING
Day 7:
* Australia (Esther Qin, Georgia Sheehan) - women's synchronised 3m springboard.
Day 8:
* Melissa Wu - women's 10m platform.
Day 10:
* Domonic Bedggood - men's 10m platform.
HOCKEY
* Australia - men's.
GYMNASTICS (ARTISTIC)
Day 5:
* Christopher Remkes - men's vault.
* Alexandra Eade - women's floor exercise.
LAWN BOWLS
Day 5:
* Australia (Kelsey Cottrell, Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) - women's fours.
Day 7:
* Australia (Jake Fehlberg, Lynne Seymour, Bob Seymour, Grant Fehlberg) - mixed B2/B3 pairs.
Day 8:
* Australia (Carla Krizanic, Natasha Scott, Rebecca Van Asch) - women's triples.
* Australia (Tony Bonnell, Ken Hanson, Josh Thornton) - open B6/B7/B8 triples.
Day 9:
* Aaron Wilson - men's singles.
SHOOTING
Day 4:
* Dane Sampson - men's 10m air rifle.
Day 7:
* Daniel Repacholi - men's 50m pistol.
Day 9:
* Laetisha Scanlan - women's trap.
SQUASH
Day 10:
* Australia (Donna Urquhart, Cameron Pilley) - mixed doubles.
Day 11:
* Australia (David Palmer, Zac Alexander) - men's doubles.
SWIMMING
Day 1:
* Mack Horton - men's 400m freestyle.
* Australia (Bronte and Cate Campbell, Emma McKeon and Shayna Jack) - women's 4x100m freestyle relay.
Day 2:
* Clyde Lewis - men's 400m individual medley.
* Emma McKeon - women's 100m butterfly.
* Kyle Chalmers - men's 200m freestyle.
* Mitch Larkin - men's 100m backstroke.
* Timothy Disken - men's S9 100m freestyle.
* Australia (Jack Cartwright, James Magnussen, Kyle Chalmers and Cameron McEvoy) - men's 4x100m freestyle relay.
Day 3:
* Cate Campbell - women's 50m freestyle.
* Timothy Disken - men's SB8 100m breaststroke.
* Australia (Emma McKeon, Brianna Throssell, Leah Neale and Ariarne Titmus) - women's 4x200m freestyle relay.
Day 4:
* Cate Campbell - women's 50m butterfly.
* Jesse Aungles - men's SM8 200m individual medley.
* Lakeisha Patterson - women's S9 100m freestyle.
* Mitch Larkin - men's 50m backstroke.
* Australia (Alex Graham, Kyle Chalmers, Elijah Winnington and Mack Horton) - men's 4x200m freestyle relay.
Day 5:
* Ariarne Titmus - women's 800m freestyle.
* Bronte Campbell - women's 100m freestyle.
* Matthew Levy - men's S7 50m freestyle.
* Mitch Larkin - men's 200m backstroke.
Day 6:
* Ariarne Titmus - women's 400m freestyle.
* Brenden Hall - men's S9 100m backstroke.
* Emily Seebohm - women's 50m backstroke.
* Jack McLoughlin - men's 1500m freestyle.
* Lakeisha Patterson - women's S8 50m freestyle.
* Mitch Larkin - men's 200m individual medley.
* Australia (Mitch Larkin, Jake Packard, Grant Irvine and Kyle Chalmers) - men's 4x100m medley relay.
* Australia (Emily Seebohm, Georgia Bohl, Emma McKeon and Bronte Campbell) - women's 4x100m medley relay.
TABLE TENNIS
Day 10:
* Melissa Tapper - women's TT6-10 singles.
TRIATHLON
Day 3:
* Australia (Gillian Backhouse, Matt Hauser, Ashleigh Gentle and Jake Birtwhistle) - mixed team relay.
WEIGHTLIFTING
Day 2:
* Tia-Clair Toomey - women's 58kg.