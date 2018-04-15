Brilliant Brooks makes Manly suffer, Panthers pummel Titans

News

Wests Tigers' superb start to 2018 continued on Sunday as Luke Brooks masterminded an emphatic 38-12 away victory over Manly Sea Eagles.

Half-back Brooks laid on three of his team's four first-half tries and scored the other as the Tigers surged into a 26-0 lead by the interval.

Manly were booed off by their frustrated supporters and fell further behind early in the second period as Benji Marshall, Brooks' half-back partner, claimed his second try of the game.

Joel Thompson and Brad Parker claimed consolation scores, but the Tigers – who brought on Josh Reynolds for a long-awaited debut – fittingly had the final say as a penalty try rounded off their fifth victory in six matches.

Penrith Panthers also made it five wins from six in routine fashion on Sunday, although their 35-12 win over Gold Coast Titans was soured as Josh Mansour suffered a suspected fractured cheekbone.

The Panthers were only 10-6 up at the break but surged clear in the second half, with James Maloney pulling the strings.

