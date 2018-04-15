How the Aussies fared at Games, April 15

How the Aussies fared on Sunday, April 15:
Athletics - Marathon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)
Women's T54 marathon: Madison de Rozario 1st, Eliza Ault-Connell 2nd
Men's T54 marathon: Kurt Fearnley 1st, Jake Lappin 6th
Women's marathon: Lisa Weightman 2nd, Jessica Trengove 3rd, Virginia Moloney 16th
Men's marathon: Michael Shelley 1st, Liam Adams 5th
Basketball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)
Men's gold medal game: Australia v Canada - won 87-47
Netball (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)
Women's gold medal game: Australia v England - lost 52-51
Rugby Sevens (Robina Stadium)
Men's 5-8 placing classification match: Australia v Kenya - won 33-5
Men's 5-6 placing classification match: Australia v Scotland - won 26-0, to finish 5th
Women's semi-final: Australia v Canada - won 33-7
Women's gold medal match: Australia v New Zealand - lost 17-12
Squash (Oxenford Studios)
Women's doubles bronze medal match: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Rachael Grinham) v England (Laura Massaro, Sarah-Jane Perry) - won 2-0
Men's doubles gold medal match: Australia (David Palmer, Zac Alexander) v England (Daryl Selby, Adrian Waller) - won 2-1