Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

How the Aussies fared at Games, April 15

AAP /

How the Aussies fared on Sunday, April 15:

Athletics - Marathon (Southport Broadwater Parklands)

Women's T54 marathon: Madison de Rozario 1st, Eliza Ault-Connell 2nd

Men's T54 marathon: Kurt Fearnley 1st, Jake Lappin 6th

Women's marathon: Lisa Weightman 2nd, Jessica Trengove 3rd, Virginia Moloney 16th

Men's marathon: Michael Shelley 1st, Liam Adams 5th

Basketball (Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre)

Men's gold medal game: Australia v Canada - won 87-47

Netball (Coomera Indoor Sports Centre)

Women's gold medal game: Australia v England - lost 52-51

Rugby Sevens (Robina Stadium)

Men's 5-8 placing classification match: Australia v Kenya - won 33-5

Men's 5-6 placing classification match: Australia v Scotland - won 26-0, to finish 5th

Women's semi-final: Australia v Canada - won 33-7

Women's gold medal match: Australia v New Zealand - lost 17-12

Squash (Oxenford Studios)

Women's doubles bronze medal match: Australia (Donna Urquhart, Rachael Grinham) v England (Laura Massaro, Sarah-Jane Perry) - won 2-0

Men's doubles gold medal match: Australia (David Palmer, Zac Alexander) v England (Daryl Selby, Adrian Waller) - won 2-1

