Kurt Fearnley's classy response to closing ceremony 'snub'
Fearnley's classy response to athlete 'snub'

NZ reign as crowds flock to Games rugby 7s

Murray Wenzel
AAP /

A QUICK LOOK AT THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES RUGBY SEVENS

Big winners - After all was said and done it was New Zealand's men and women standing atop the podium in a sign that as much as some things in rugby change, the more they stay the same.

- In Australian campaigns that fell short, Charlotte Caslick and John Porch stood tall and both will be looked on to lead their sides' charges towards this year's World Cup.

Biggest disappointment - The Aussie men's loss to England was tough to swallow given the narrative behind their charge, with departing coach Andy Friend missing the chance to go out with a medal. But the women's extra-time gold medal loss took the cake in terms of heart-breaking moments.

Rising star - Gold Coast will be remembered as the official introduction of Australian thrill-machine Maurice Longbottom. The former Oz Tag and rugby league talent has found his niche, seemingly able to find a way to the line from anywhere on the field. Now he just needs to find a way to pull down guys twice his size.

Highlight - It's unusual to see a full house at Robina Stadium but even more so when the only thing being played is women's rugby sevens pool games. The women, playing for the first time at a Games, have become such a drawcard observers noted there were plenty filing out after their final even though the men were still to play.

Lowlight - It came two weeks before a ball was kicked on the Gold Coast, when Australian stand-in skipper James Stannard was felled in an alleged one-punch attack outside a kebab shop. Stannard spent two nights in hospital with a fractured skull and was ruled out of the tournament, further depleting a squad already missing fellow playmaker Lewis Holland.

