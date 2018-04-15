Games crowned with Black Ferns gold

The last day of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games went almost to plan - New Zealand picking up three more golds and a bronze, and lifting to fifth on the medal table.

Only the Silver Ferns netballers missing out on bronze - losing to Jamaica - tarnished Sunday's efforts, with squash players Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy winning the women's doubles finals before the women's and men's sides grabbed a brace of golds at Robina Stadium.

The women's Black Ferns Sevens extra-time 17-12 win over hosts and Rio gold medallists Australia was the most thrilling moment - Kelly Brazier scoring a heart-stopping match-winner at the end of a nearly 90-metre run.

"It's so special to us, our families and our country to be the first gold medallist in women's rugby at the Commonwealth Games," player Theresa Fitzpatrick said afterwards.

"I guess the last time we played them it was the pinnacle event at the Olympics. We were just a little bit short but I'm really proud of our whole team. It feels so good. We put it all on the field, it feels so good."

Earlier on Sunday, the Tall Blacks got up from a last-gasp loss to Canada on Saturday to beat Scotland for bronze in the men's basketball.

The three golds meant New Zealand overtook South Africa to be fifth on the medal table with 15 golds, 16 silvers and 15 bronzes after 11 days of competition.

It is the second best gold-medal haul after the 1990 Games in Auckland (17) and the total of 46 medals sit behind just the 1990 Games (58) and the 1950 Games (54), also in Auckland.

Australia topped the Gold Coast medal table with 98 golds, followed by England (45), India (26) and Canada (also 15 gold but 82 in total).

The Games will be brought to a close at a ceremony at Carrara Stadium in the evening.