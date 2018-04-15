The hits and misses of Games gymnastics

HIT AND MISSES AT THE GOLD COAST GAMES GYMNASTICS

BIG WINNERS

Hard to go past 18-year-old Cypriot Diamanto Evripidou, who snared four gold medals in a total domination of the rhythmic gymnastics event to equal Australian swimmer Emma McKeon's haul. Only backstroke king Mitch Larkin - with five gold - did better. England's Nile Wilson snared three golds in the men's finals.

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

English star Max Whitlock will be disappointed to have left the Gold Coast without an individual gold medal. Winner of the floor and pommel horse events at the Rio Olympics, Whitlock fell short in both events and chose not to defend his individual all-around crown.

RISING STARS

Queenslander Georgia Godwin fell short of taking home a gold medal but showed she is a serious talent with her second-placed finish behind Canadian star Ellie Black in the all-around event. Look for the 20-year-old to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

HIGHLIGHT

Hours after Australian pocket rocket Chris Remkes won gold in the men's vault event, compatriot Alexandra Eade came out of nowhere to take out the women's floor final. A big win for the host nation after failing to win gymnastics gold at the 2014 Glasgow Games.

LOWLIGHT

Australian veteran Danielle Prince had a shocker in her rhythmic gymnastics swansong. The 25-year-old was inconsolable after inadvertently knocking the ball out of the competition area to doom herself to last place.