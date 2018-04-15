Hits and misses of Games diving

HITS AND MISSES OF THE COMMONWEALTH GAMES DIVING

WINNER

Domonic Bedggood missed the trials due to injury and had to rely on special consideration just to make the Commonwealth Games team. Selectors are sure glad they gave it. He grabbed two bronze (3m synchro, 10m synchro) before capping the four-day program in style with a surprise 10m platform gold in the absence of England's Tom Daley (hip).

DISAPPOINTMENT

Australia's Esther Qin was the defending Games champion but slipped to a disappointing fifth in her pet event the 3m springboard at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

RISING STAR

US-based James Connor may have cut his teeth on the 10m platform but emerged a potential springboard threat at Tokyo 2020, taking 1m silver and 3m bronze. He also looked good doing it, taking a leaf from Matthew Mitcham's playbook by ensuring his hair looked its best before each dive despite a ribbing from teammates.

HIGHLIGHT

Twelve years after making her international debut as a pint-sized 13-year-old, Wu finally earned the first individual medal of her career by claiming 10m platform gold. The injury ravaged 25-year-old is now inspired to continue on Tokyo 2020.

LOWLIGHT

Rio Olympic bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith were sitting in first place with one dive left - then it all went pear shaped. Keeney had a brain explosion and forgot her routine mid-dive, landing on her back as the highly fancied pair went from first to last.