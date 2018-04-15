Snapshot of Commonwealth Games day 11

SUPERPOWERS: Australia reclaims Commonwealth sporting superpower status, dominating the medal table with 80 golds, 35 more than next-best England.

BUGGER ONE: Australia lose the netball gold medal game when England score a last-second goal to win 52-51.

BUGGER TWO: Australia's women's rugby sevens team lose the gold medal game in extra-time when New Zealand score what was literally a golden point.

BEST EVER? Parochial Queenslander and organising committee chairman Peter Beattie stops short of deeming the Games as the best-ever, preferring "inspirational" and "innovative".

KURT'S GOODBYE: Feted wheelchair-marathoner Kurt Fearnley, wins his last race in Australian colours, declaring: "Mate, it doesn't get better than that." He's then made his nation's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.