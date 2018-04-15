Cubs stun Braves with 12-run rally, Mets' streak ends

The Chicago Cubs produced a stunning comeback to beat the Atlanta Braves, while the Milwaukee Brewers ended the New York Mets' nine-game winning run.

Down 10-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning on a cold and rainy day at Wrigley Field, the Cubs could have been forgiven for just going through the motions to finish the MLB game.

Instead, the Cubs somehow rallied for 12 unanswered runs to stun the Braves 14-10 in Chicago on Saturday.

The Cubs chipped away at the lead with one run in the sixth and two in the seventh, before hammering the Braves with nine runs in the eighth.

Not to take anything away from Chicago, but the Braves self-destructed in that big inning. The Cubs had only three hits in the frame, while the Braves committed an error and their pitchers could not find the plate (five walks, a wild pitch and two HBPs).

Javier Baez had the big blow in the inning, clearing the bases with a double to tie the game.

It was not a record-breaking comeback — three teams in MLB history have overcome 12-run deficits, most recently the Cleveland Indians over the Seattle Mariners in 2001 — but the Cubs' rally will live on in team lore.

Meanwhile in New York, Brewers starter Chase Anderson gave up only one run and two hits in 6.3 innings to help Milwaukee top the Mets 5-1.

Jonathan Villar, Jett Bandy and Orlando Arcia homered to power the Brewers. The surprising Mets still have the best record (11-2) in the National League.

RICHARDS SHINING LIGHT IN MARLINS LOSS

Making only his third MLB start, 24-year-old Miami Marlins right-hander Trevor Richards pitched seven scoreless innings against the hot Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up only two hits. He got a no decision in a 1-0 loss.

Max Scherzer got off to a bad start against the Colorado Rockies, giving up a two-run homer to Charlie Blackmon in the first inning, but he retired the final 20 batters he faced in the Washington Nationals' 6-2 win. He struck out 11 in seven innings. Scherzer is now 3-1 with a 1.33 ERA this year.

COSTLY COBB STRUGGLES

Baltimore Orioles starter Alex Cobb laboured against the Boston Red Sox, giving up seven earned runs on 10 hits and a walk in only 3.6 innings in a 10-3 defeat.

GOLDSCHMIDT HOMERS AGAINST DODGERS

Arizona Diamondbacks star Paul Goldschmidt absolutely crushed this Rich Hill pitch into the second deck in a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman stole a hit from fellow third baseman Adrian Beltre.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Washington Nationals 6-2 Colorado Rockies



Boston Red Sox 10-3 Baltimore Orioles



St Louis Cardinals 6-1 Cincinnati Reds



Chicago Cubs 14-10 Atlanta Braves



Texas Rangers 6-5 Houston Astros



Philadelphia Phillies 9-4 Tampa Bay Rays



Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 Miami Marlins



Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 New York Mets



Los Angeles Angels 5-3 Kansas City Royals



Seattle Mariners 10-8 Oakland Athletics



San Diego Padres 5-4 San Francisco Giants



Arizona Diamondbacks 9-1 Los Angeles Dodgers



Detroit Tigers-New York Yankees (postponed)



Cleveland Indians-Toronto Blue Jays (postponed)



Minnesota Twins-Chicago White Sox (postponed)

ANGELS AT ROYALS

Shohei Ohtani has made two starts thus far and shown some nasty stuff. He is 2-0, with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 13 innings. Oh, he also has a 0.46 WHIP. Eric Skoglund gets the start for the Kansas City Royals, who are off to a rough start.