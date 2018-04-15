Hits and misses at Comm Games athletics

HITS

So dominant were Dani Stevens in the discus and Kathryn Mitchell in the javelin that head coach Craig Hilliard confidently predicted they will both end the year ranked No.1 in the world. Wheelchair racer Madison de Rozario was the host nation's only multiple gold medallist with triumphs in the T54 1500m and marathon.

MISSES

At the height of his powers, Ryan Gregson may never have a better chance to win a major international medal. His plan of going out hard in 1500m final backfired and he trailed home in ninth spot.

RISING STAR

Kurtis Marschall confirmed his status as the next big thing in world pole vaulting with a thrilling triumph in a discipline which has been one of Australia's strongest suits for the past two decades.

HIGHLIGHT

Caster Semenya is always going to be a lightning rod for controversy. But it's hard to go past the powerhouse South African's 800-1500m golden double.

LOWLIGHT

Sally Pearson pulling out the day after the opening ceremony with an Achilles injury robbed the Games of a bona fide track legend and a local heroine, even though she did spend the next 10 days cheering enthusiastically from the stands.