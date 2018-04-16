NHL playoffs 2018: Corey Perry hit draws ire, minor penalty

News

There have been plenty of hits and incidents during the opening weekend of the Stanley Cup Playoffs that have drawn the attention of the Department of NHL Player Safety, already leading to two suspensions.

Well, add another one to the list, and one from a familiar culprit.

Late in the third period of the Anaheim Ducks and San Jose Sharks game Saturday, Anaheim forward Corey Perry found himself in the middle of a questionable sequence. With a crowd of players jockeying for possession in a scrum along the boards, Perry came skating in and leveled Sharks forward Melker Karlsson with a check. The contact caused Karlsson's helmet to come flying off, and he breifly remained down on the ice before getting up.



Perry was given a two-minute minor for interference, an inopportune infraction with 3:43 remaining in regulation and his team trailing by a goal.

Many chimed in though, feeling the time did not fit the crime and also bringing up Perry's history.










Perry does has a history of being punished with supplemental discipline for illegal checks. In 2013, the Ducks forward was banned four games for an illegal check on Minnesota Wild forward Jason Zucker.

Perry also found himself in hot water but avoided suspension after an incident involving a referee during the 2017 Western Conference Finals.



After the game, Ducks head coach Randy Carlyle gave a pretty blunt assessment of the play.



The Sharks won Game 2 against Anaheim 3-2 on Saturday, and will look to go ahead 3-0 on Monday when the series shifts to San Jose.

