NBA playoffs 2018: Gregg Popovich says Spurs "looked like a deer in headlights" in Game 1 loss to Warriors

The Spurs never seemed to have a chance in their 113-92 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of their NBA playoff series, and coach Gregg Popovich used a tired but apt cliche to describe the meltdown.

“We looked like deer in the headlights,” Popovich said. “I thought we were prepared mentally and physically, but I was mistaken.”

The Warriors used an unorthodox starting lineup that included 7-0 center JaVale McGee and 6-6 Andre Iguodala at point guard, in addition to usual starters Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. With Iguodala and McGee — who had only 24 combined starts this season — on the floor, the Warriors shut down the Spurs' inside game. San Antonio scored just 22 points in the paint after averaging 43.8 on the year.

The Spurs shot only 40 percent from the field, and were outrebounded 51-30. Golden State held Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (23.1 points per game this season) to only 14 points, with two rebounds.

“It’s not about them, it’s about us," Aldridge said. "We’ve got to be better. I thought we didn’t play as ourselves.”

If McGee's looming presence in the middle bothered the Spurs, they better get used to it — Warriors coach Steve Kerr liked what he saw out of the 30-year-old center.

"JaVale was great," Kerr said. "He's got, obviously, a lot of length, shot-blocking ability, mobility, I like his speed, so he was great, and there's no reason to take him out."

The Warriors host the Spurs in Game 2 Monday at 10:30 p.m. ET.