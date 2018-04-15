NZ win world ice hockey tournament opener

New Zealand have outplayed Mexico 5-1 to win their opening match at the men's division two B ice hockey world championship in Granada, Spain.

The Ice Blacks dominated the middle third, when they scored four unanswered goals, to effectively seal victory in the first of five matches.

New Zealand are chasing victory at the six-nation event to win promotion to division two A. They were runners up last year behind China.

Goalscorers on Saturday were Callum Burns, Nicholas Henderson, Dale Harrop, Frazer Ellis and Jordan Challis.

Their remaining matches are against Israel, Luxembourg, North Korea and Spain.