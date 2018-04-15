Ryan Braun leaves Saturday's game with back injury

The Brewers' outfield has been snake-bit to start the season. First, Christian Yelich went out with a hamstring injury, then Lorenzo Cain missed a couple of games, and now Ryan Braun has been taken out of Saturday's game with back tightness.
Ryan Braun left tonight’s game with back tightness. #MILatNYM
— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 15, 2018
Braun was 1 for 3 in the Brewers' matchup with the Mets before he was removed in the fifth inning for Hernan Perez.
The 34-year-old outfielder dealt with lower back tightness in 2015 as well. Braun missed 22 games that season due to several injuries.
Braun was hitting .174 with three home runs and eight RBIs coming into Saturday's game.