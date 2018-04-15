News

Ryan Braun leaves Saturday's game with back injury

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Brewers' outfield has been snake-bit to start the season. First, Christian Yelich went out with a hamstring injury, then Lorenzo Cain missed a couple of games, and now Ryan Braun has been taken out of Saturday's game with back tightness.



Braun was 1 for 3 in the Brewers' matchup with the Mets before he was removed in the fifth inning for Hernan Perez.

The 34-year-old outfielder dealt with lower back tightness in 2015 as well. Braun missed 22 games that season due to several injuries.


Brewers won't activate Christian Yelich from DL when first eligible

Braun was hitting .174 with three home runs and eight RBIs coming into Saturday's game.


