Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will not be returning from the disabled list on Sunday after all.

Brewers won't activate Yelich from DL when first eligible

Yelich, who moved to Milwaukee in a high-profile trade from the Miami Marlins in the offseason, has been on the DL with an oblique injury.

The 2016 Silver Slugger and 2014 Gold Glove Award winner was first eligible to return against the New York Mets, but manager Craig Counsell said that Yelich needs more time to heal on Saturday.

After taking live batting practice on Friday, Yelich said he felt great. He did not take additional swings on Saturday, but did play catch with Counsell.

Yelich has 10 hits in 26 at bats this season, with one home run and five RBIs.