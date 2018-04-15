Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena eased past Dalila Jakupovic in straight sets to reach the WTA Bogota Open final for the second successive year.

Arruabarrena to face Schmiedlova in Bogota decider

Runner-up to Francesca Schiavone a year ago, 2012 champion Arruabarrena dispatched world number 141 Jakupovic 6-1 6-2 after just 50 minutes in Bogota Saturday.

Jakupovic outlasted second seed Magda Linette earlier in the day, prevailing 6-3 3-6 6-1 following a gruelling two-and-a-half-hour battle.

However, Slovenian Jakupovic was unable to back it up against the fifth-seeded Arruabarrena.

Standing in the way of Arruabarrena and a third WTA title is the resurgent Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

Slovak Schmiedlova reached her first WTA final since July 2015 following her 6-3 6-2 win over seventh seed Ana Bogdan.

"It wasn't an easy match. I was really nervous, especially at the end of the match, because I felt pressure," Schmiedlova told reporters. "I mean, I won a WTA match after a year and a half, I haven't played semi-finals in a really long time. I was really happy, but I also wanted to win really, really bad.

"I knew this win would help me, it's a lot of points and I could get back to Top 100. It was really big pressure, but I'm really glad and happy that I made it in the end. I think I played well."