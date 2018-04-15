The hits and misses of Games shooting

HITS

It was a dream Games for two of Australian shooting's nice guys, Dane Sampson and Daniel Repacholi.

A teary-eyed Sampson won gold on his home range, where his mother once shot while she was pregnant with him.

Repacholi also finished his international career on top of the podium, with the bearded giant set to retire and spend more time with his family.

MISSES

Catherine Skinner was one of only eight Aussies to win gold at the Rio Olympics but she didn't even get close to a medal at Belmont.

The world No.1 crashed out of the women's trap event in qualifying and needs to pick up the pieces quickly, because Tokyo is no guarantee given the depth of Australian talent in that discipline.

Another shotgun ace, Emma Cox, also crumbled in the women's skeet final.

RISING STAR

He's only been on Shooting Australia's radar for little more than a year but Alex Hoberg is clearly going places.

The 16-year-old only just missed the podium on debut in the 10m air rifle, and appeared to be completely unperturbed by home Games pressure.

The former archer has what it takes to medal in Tokyo.

HIGHLIGHT

It was a birthday to remember for Laetisha Scanlan, who went back-to-back in the women's trap as she celebrated turning 28.

She wasn't the only shooter to mark their birthday with a gold medal - Welsh shooter David Phelps did it too in the 50m rifle prone.

LOWLIGHT

The elephant in the room at Belmont all week long was that this might be the last time shooting is held at the Commonwealth Games.

It's not on the program for Birmingham 2022 as things stand, which would be a tragic shame for Australia and a lost opportunity for the sport's many up-and-comers to get big-stage experience.