CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence needed only two passes to stake his claim in Clemson’s 2018 quarterback race.

Trevor Lawrence shines in Clemson debut, but Dabo Swinney hasn't chosen QB yet

Lawrence demonstrated many of the qualities in the Tigers’ spring game that made him the program's most prized recruit since Deshaun Watson: pocket awareness, mobility, arm strength. But no play better captured the imagination of Tigers fans than his second attempt of the day, a 50-yard bomb that caught Tee Higgins in stride for a touchdown — and which came after he saw his primary target covered over the middle.

Just like that, there was tangible proof the hype surrounding the true freshman wasn’t just hype. It was a glimpse, however brief, into the future of Clemson football.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said it best: "You couldn't start any better than that, coming out and throwing a beautiful touchdown pass."

In all, Lawrence completed 11 of 16 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in helping the Orange team to a 28-17 victory over the White team. Incumbent QB Kelly Bryant, who started for the White team and is perceived as Lawrence's primary competition, completed 8 of 15 passes for 35 yards and no touchdowns. Chase Brice (12 of 19, one touchdown, three interceptions) and Hunter Johnson (8 of 14, one touchdown, one interception) fared slightly better for the White and Orange teams, respectively.

It's clear, though, who the fan favorite is coming out of spring practice — judging, at least, by the crowd's reaction during the game. Swinney, of course, is not so quick to judge. In the grand scheme of things, he says, this is just another scrimmage for the team to evaluate — not the ultimate factor in who takes the first snap to start the 2018 season.

“It just really doesn’t matter,” Swinney said. “This is not, ‘OK, here’s the depth chart, here’s who’s playing against Furman.’ It doesn't work that way. There’s a lot of work to be done.

"We’ll sit down and meet with all those guys and tell them exactly where they are and what they’ve got to do this summer. Then we’ll pick it back up this August and go from there.”

That’s good news for Bryant, who missed open receivers Saturday and whose last impression from the 2017 season is a College Football Playoff performance against Alabama in which he struggled mightily, completing 18 of 36 passes for 124 yards and two interceptions.

Bryant admitted to wanting a few plays back Saturday, attributing some of his struggles to nerves (and the fact he wasn't able to run the ball as much with Swinney calling sacks). He also said he has improved vastly over the course of the spring, and that the Clemson quarterback room is nothing short of friendly.

“It’s been good. Competition, of course, on the field, off the field. It’s been really good. We’ve all grown on our own, we’ve all supported each other — those guys supported me, I supported them, being the senior, just trying to take them under my wing. It’s been really good to see everyone grow through spring ball,” he said.

That still leaves Clemson in a similar situation to last year, when the quarterback competition was very much anyone’s to grab, but receiver Hunter Renfrow (three catches, 56 yards) sees one big advantage for Bryant over the rest: He already knows how to win.

“Just the experience he’s gained, just knowing he can go win the game for us,” Renfrow said, “rather than hoping he can.”

That's the problem Swinney faces in choosing the winner of this quarterback battle. All things considered, though, it's a good problem to have.