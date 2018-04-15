Two-goal hero Zaha ‘buzzing’ after Crystal Palace's victory

Wilfried Zaha is ‘buzzing’ after bagging a brace to help Crystal Palace to a 3-2 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday’s English Premier League game.

The 25-year-old scored two first-half goals in the M23 derby to aid Palace's chances of avoiding the drop at the end of the season.

And the former Manchester United man is delighted with the Eagles' discipline which fetched them the maximum points.

“It was end to end at times. We literally had to go back to basics and stay in shape in the second half. It was just too open," Zaha told club website.

"Obviously we could score, but they could as well. We just had to make sure everything was tight.

“We’ve played really well for so many weeks, but we don’t end up getting anything from it. So getting a win today was massive for us.”

“If we play the same way we did today, I’m sure we’ll win more games than we lose. I’m just buzzing that we managed to get the win.”

The win comes as a relief after Palace’s two-game winless run and they will be hoping to build on it when they take on Watford in their next league game on April 21.

With the victory, they are now up to the 16th spot in the log after accruing 34 points from 34 encounters.

The forward has now scored seven goals in 25 top-flight appearances this term and will be looking forward to continue the blistering form in their next outing.