Ernesto Valverde feels it is difficult to focus on Barcelona's record unbeaten run in La Liga given the disappointment of their Champions League exit to Roma.

Barcelona records of no interest to Valverde after tough week

The Catalans beat Valencia 2-1 at Camp Nou on Saturday to reach 39 matches without defeat in Spain's top flight and move 14 points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of the table, having played a game more.

Valverde does not think it surprising to see his star-studded team make history but suggested their capitulation in the Italian capital on Wednesday, where they lost 3-0 to go out of the competition on away goals, has taken the gloss off the achievement.

"This wasn't a week to think about records," said the head coach. "We don't give it much importance.

"It was more important that we picked ourselves up after a difficult week. As for the records, it's normal that these players keep on breaking records.

"It was a fundamental win in many senses, though. First of all, I am happy with the three points. We needed 10 points to win league and now it's seven with just 18 points to play for."

Valverde was pleased with the response of his players, though, admitting spirits within the squad have been low in recent days.

"I'm also happy because of the week we've had," he said. "The atmosphere around the club this week has been a bit gloomy and we needed to put the brakes on that. In that sense, I have to congratulate the players because it's not easy.

"The sensation is that we have failed, that we have disappointed the supporters, but we have to look forward and not lose sight of what we can still achieve this season."