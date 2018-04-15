Snowstorm hampering MLB, NHL plans in Minneapolis

News

A snowstorm in Minneapolis has wiped out the final three games of the Twins-White Sox series, and caused a hassle for the Winnipeg Jets on their flight to the Twin Cities for Sunday's NHL playoff game.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota, including the Twin Cities area, until 7 a.m. local time Sunday. The NWS notes, "This is shaping up to be a historic storm. Please stay off the roads if possible, especially in southern Minnesota." Total snowfall accumulation of up to 15 inches is possible, with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The Twins announced Saturday afternoon that Sunday's game with the White Sox had been postponed by snow, the third straight inclement-weather postponement. Target Field had never had consecutive postponements, let alone three in a row.

The Twins' tweet, "Dang April snow!" said it all.



Makeup games for the Twins-Chisox series will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild's NHL playoff game against the visiting Winnipeg Jets scheduled for Sunday is still a go, although the Jets saw their flight to Minneapolis diverted Saturday to Duluth, Minn., about 150 miles away. About an hour later, the team announced it had returned to Winnipeg, and would fly into Minneapolis tomorrow morning ahead of Sunday's game.



As of 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday, operations at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were still halted by the storm, although the facility hoped to open again by 10 p.m. ET.

The Jets lead that series, 2-0.


