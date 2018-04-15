Treviso stun Leinster, Edinburgh thrash under-strength Scarlets

News

Benetton Treviso stunned Leinster with a 17-15 Pro14 win over the Conference B leaders and Edinburgh dished out an eight-try hammering to the Scarlets on Saturday.

Not since the 2010-11 season had Treviso beaten an Irish side, but they pulled off a big upset at the RDS Arena a week before Leo Cullen's men face the Scarlets in the semi-final of the European Champions Cup.

Richardt Strauss' early try put Leinster on course to seal a home semi-final and Barry Daly powered his way over in the corner just before half-time to put them 12-5 up after Luca Bigi got the Italian side on the board with a five-pointer.

Federico Ruzza scampered away for a second Treviso try and the influential Tommaso Allan touched down to put the visitors in front after booting the loose ball forward to punish a stray pass from Jack McGrath.

Joey Carbery was on target with a penalty just before the hour-mark, but Treviso held on for a famous win, the fit-again Sean O'Brien and Jordan Larmour unable to make an impact in a poor display from Leinster.

An under-strength Scarlets side were put to the sword by Edinburgh, Duhan van der Merwe scoring a brace of tries as Richard Cockerill's men took a giant stride towards qualification for the Final Series.

The Scarlets, missing key players with the Champions Cup last-four taking priority, conceded three tries in the first 20 minutes and four in the second half, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne racing 50 metres to go over for one of their eight tries and also kicking 10 points.

Jared Rosser's hat-trick was in vain as Zebre beat the Dragons 34-32, while Cardiff Blues were emphatic 45-12 winners at Southern Kings.

 

