Golden start to new Australian cycling era

BIG WINNERS

- Matthew Glaetzer's campaign could have derailed after the sprint world champion was sensationally beaten in the round of 16. Instead he immediately owned his mistake and returned to ride 1000m at sea level faster than anyone had. His two golds were applauded but it was his refreshing candour that arguably won more fans.

- Stephanie Morton finished with three golds and a silver and will be one of the big hopes at Tokyo 2020 after showcasing her superior speed and strength on all four days at the velodrome.

- Chloe Hosking won road race gold in her third Games and produced then dropped the f-bomb on TV. Steele Von Hoff mirrored her success despite cracking four vertebrae in a crash in February.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENTS

- Bronze medallists four years ago, Australia's mountain bike couple Rebecca and Daniel McConnell were left searching for answers after sixth and seventh-placed finishes.

- Five-time world champion Cameron Meyer was ganged up on by riders from Scotland, England and Wales as the brief British reunion marked Meyer out and relegated the points race king to fourth.

RISING STAR

- Sam Welsford did the grunt work as the men's pursuit team broke the world record. The 22-year-old then came from the clouds in the most incredible scratch race finale to claim a second gold.

HIGHLIGHT

- Australia's men's team pursuit clocked three minutes 49.804 seconds to set a new world record, become the first team to go under 3:50.00 and tear the roof off Anna Meares Velodrome.

LOWLIGHT

- A women's cross country mountain bike field of just 13 was reduced by one before the start and three more were lapped over the journey in a weirdly thin competition.