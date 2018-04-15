Hits and misses at Games beach volleyball

HIT AND MISSES AT THE GOLD COAST GAMES BEACH VOLLEYBALL

BIG WINNERS

Chris McHugh and Damien Schumann: It wasn't long ago these two were on-court rivals, but injuries to their partners brought them together after the Rio Olympics. Now they have Commonwealth Games gold and an ambition to get to Tokyo.

The crowd: Every session was sold out and those who could get a ticket were treated to pulsating contests and great entertainment the whole way.

BIG DISAPPOINTMENT

The announcing: We understand that beach volleyball is about pumping up the crowd, but did the venue announcer really have to yell "high five!" in a Borat voice every time someone hit a good shot - for six days?

RISING STARS

Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar: The new Australian pair won silver after a titantic battle against the number one team in the world.

HIGHLIGHT

Vanuatu: The Pacific nation took out their first ever Commonwealth Games medal when their women's team won the bronze medal. Team member Miller Pata's seven-month-old son Tommy made a special appearance on the dais.

LOWLIGHT

A no-go in 2022?: How can Birmingham organisers ignore what beach volleyball could bring to the Games? The signs aren't looking good.