RBC Heritage: Ian Poulter grabs Round 3 lead

Ian Poulter grabbed the Round 3 lead at the RBC Heritage Saturday at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Poulter, who won two weeks ago in Houston, shot a bogey-free 4-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at 13 under. Poulter had gone six years without a PGA Tour victory before the Houston Open, but can now win two in the span of three weeks.

Luke List and reigning Players Championship winner Si Woo Kim are tied for second at 12 under. List shot a 4-under 67 in Round 3, while Kim fired a 3-under 68.

Billy Horschel and C.T. Pan are tied for fourth at 11 under. Horschel's day ended with a messy bogey on the 18th, which led to a 4-under 67.



Short in the bunker.

Fly the green.

Chip it to 7 feet.

Drain the putt.@BillyHo_Golf kept himself in the mix with a rollercoaster bogey at the last. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/xIuKyV7yAx

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2018



Second-round leader Bryson DeChambeau shot a 4-over 75 to fall into a tie for 20th at 6 under. Two late double-bogeys derailed his round.

Dustin Johnson also struggled Saturday, firing a 1-over 72 to finish his third round tied for 41st at 3 under.