Brewers won't activate Christian Yelich from DL when first eligible

Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich won't be returning Sunday after all.

Yelich, who moved to Milwaukee in a high-profile trade from the Marlins in the offseason, has been on the disabled list with an oblique injury. Yelich was first eligible to return Sunday against the Mets, but manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Yelich needs more time to heal.



After taking live batting practice Friday, Yelich said he felt great. He didn't take additional swings Saturday, but did play catch with Counsell.

Yelich has 10 hits in 26 at bats this season, with one home run and five RBIs.

