Wolves' promotion to the Premier League was sealed without them kicking a ball thanks to Fulham's costly home draw with Brentford.

Championship Review: Wolves up, Cardiff second as Fulham are frustrated

Neil Maupay dramatically headed home in the 94th minute to force a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage that confirmed the Championship leaders' return to the top flight.

The result also allowed Cardiff City to reclaim a grip on second spot as they netted twice beyond the 85th minute to see off Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Middlesbrough overcame the sight of Patrick Bamford on a stretcher to secure a key result against Bristol City in the battle for the play-off spots.