COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Burrow heaved one last long ball down the right sideline at Ohio Stadium — a 42-yard touchdown connection to Demario McCall.

Ohio State's Joe Burrow forces compelling QB decision for Urban Meyer, Buckeyes

That's how Ohio State's Scarlet vs. Gray spring game ended: an untimed down where Burrow finished off a 37-14 victory for the Gray team. That's how Burrow rested his case — for the spring at least — in his bid to be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback in 2018.

"Well I came here to play," Burrow said after the game. "I didn't come here to sit on the bench for four years. I know I'm a pretty good quarterback. I want to play somewhere."

That might lead some to wonder whether that was the last meaningful pass he would throw in an Ohio State uniform. Burrow finished 15 of 22 for 238 yards and two touchdowns, and made one last case for the starting job in a heated competition with Dwayne Haskins (9 of 19 passing, 120 yards, two touchdowns) and Tate Martell (5 of 16, 28 yards). All three quarterbacks split reps between the Scarlet and Gray teams, but the concentration would be on Burrow and Haskins with the first team. They alternated reps within series in the first half.

It's a lot to sort out, but Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and Burrow were at a consensus afterward.

"We're going to have to make some decisions," Meyer said. "Decisions have not been made yet."

Said Burrow: "Now some decisions have to be made. You have to step back and evaluate everything. You have to meet with your coaches, see what they're thinking, what you're thinking and meet the middle."

It's not an easy decision. Ohio State doesn't have a wrong answer here — but it's one that could ultimately lead to the transfer of a talented quarterback, regardless of what choice is made. Burrow sits as the most logical candidate, given he graduates in May and could play right away at another school. That doesn't mean he can't be the starter now.

Burrow stood out for the third straight spring game. He passed for 196 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, then piled on 262 yards and three touchdowns in 2017. Those spring-game performances were for the backup job. The former Ohio Mr. Football decided on in 2018 with the intent of winning the job once and for all.

Burrow has the skill set to thrive in Ohio State's offense, and when he gets into a passing rhythm, he's impressive. He spread the football to Parris Campbell, Luke Farrell and Binjimen Victor for three straight completions that led to a field goal in the first half. Burrow traded a pair of touchdown drives with Haskins through the second and third quarters, and that's where the competition stops for now.

Meyer plans to meet with co-offensive coordinators Ryan Day and Kevin Wilson next week while hashing out those tough decisions.

"I want to see all the data, everything we did all spring," Meyer said. "That won't be the only decision. Then we'll do what's best for Ohio State, and what's best for the players."

Meyer did say, however, the data will come second to intangibles. Meyer said Burrow showed marked improvement through the last three spring games. Will that be enough to sway his decision?

"Joe has to be one of the most-improved quarterback with delivery speed and arm," Meyer said. "He's always been a smart, tough guy and a very good leader. His improvement is very notable over the last couple years. You're seeing the ball come out a lot faster."

And yet, there's that one piece of data that won't come from the spring — the one everyone remembers. That's Haskins pinch-hitting for J.T. Barrett in the second half of a 31-20 victory against Michigan in 2017. That will be remembered long after Burrow's walk-off touchdown in a spring game. Meyer said the hope is to keep all three quarterbacks for the regular season, but there's still a lot to sort out.

Meyer left it at that, and Burrow left his case on the field. It's a compelling one, and now we wait for the decision.

"It would be really hard for me to leave," Burrow said. "I've put my heart and soul into it. If I were to leave, it would be pretty devastating for me, but I would understand."