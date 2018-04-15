Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has become the first African player to score 30 goals in a single Premier League season.

'Take a bow, Salah' - Liverpool star sends Twitter into meltdown after new Premier League record

The 25-year-old was on target to seal the Reds' 2-0 win over AFC Bournemouth on Saturday evening.

Salah eclipsed Didier Drogba's record of 29 goals which was scored in the 2009-10 Premier League season.

With his effort at Anfield, the Egypt international becomes the first Premier League player to score 40 goals and above across all competitions in a single season since Cristiano Ronaldo - 42 in the 2007-08 campaign.

Astounded by the record-breaking feats on Saturday, football enthusiasts took to Twitter to eulogise the 2017 African Player of the Year.



@22MoSalah for @LFC:



⚽️ 40 Goals scored in all competitions this season.



8th player ever to score 30 PL Goals in a season.



3rd LFC player in history to score 40 Goals in a season.



1st African player to score 30 PL Goals in a season.



The Egyptian King pic.twitter.com/lg9ozWMdKH

— SPORF (@Sporf) April 14, 2018



30 @premierleague goals for @22mosalah.



⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/3DGkkluc3K

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018





Magnificent Mo Salah scores his 30th #PL goal of the season on a comfortable evening for Liverpool #LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/duE59ijIlQ

— Premier League (@premierleague) April 14, 2018





Can I remind you that Mohamed Salah has lobbed a 6’6” Begovic with a rare header. pic.twitter.com/TOEUima0DS

— Samue (@VintageSalah) April 14, 2018





If Liverpool win the Champions League I’m putting a grand on Mo Salah to win the Ballon d’Or.

— JΛKE BUCKLEY (@TheMasterBucks) April 14, 2018





Mane, Firmino and Salah = 82 goals this season. pic.twitter.com/ukqERxliRG

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018





Mohamed Salah has scored in every game at Anfield since Boxing Day. pic.twitter.com/kdJPGejhqu

— LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) April 14, 2018





All hail Mohamed Salah: The King of Liverpool pic.twitter.com/fpfBNqdSF8

— Goal (@goal) April 14, 2018



MORE:

Golden Shoe 2017-18: Messi, Salah & Europe's top scorers

| Mohamed Salah and players who reached 30-goal mark in an English Premier League season

