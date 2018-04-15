Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and James Milner have both poked fun at Harry Kane as they joked that Mohamed Salah would get credit for all three Liverpool goals in their Premier League win against Bournemouth.

Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane in Golden Boot race

Kane and Salah are in a hard-fought battle for the division's Golden Boot, with the Tottenham man vocally appealing for a goal last week against Stoke City that had originally been awarded to Christian Eriksen.

The Premier League did later change the goal to Kane's, allowing the Spurs striker to move within four of the Reds winger.

Egypt winger Salah pulled five clear again with a superb header in the 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth, though, with Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino getting the other goals.

Post-match, Henderson took the opportunity to be jovial after a comfortable victory.

"[Salah] told me he's going to claim all of them," Henderson told BT Sport after his team-mate netted his 30th top-flight goal of a remarkable campaign.

"He's been brilliant, fantastic. He's just got to keep it going, with his work rate, his movement off the ball, how strong he is. He's a big player for us, so hopefully he can keep scoring."

Henderson still believes Kane has a chance of catching Salah, though, adding: "You can never keep Harry away – he's always going to score goals.

"He can come up with hat-tricks – he's got great finishing and [Sergio] Aguero is similar. He's got to keep going and try to get as many as he can."



Another hat-trick for Mo today.... just waiting for the other two to be confirmed by the claims panel https://t.co/GPYt4vHMn8

— James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 14, 2018



Milner also referenced Kane's goal against Stoke as he posted on Twitter after the match.

"Another hat-trick for Mo today," he wrote. "Just waiting for the other two to be confirmed by the claims panel."