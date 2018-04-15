Wolves vs Birmingham City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Wolves will be taking in a Premier League promotion party when they welcome local rivals Birmingham City to Molineux on Sunday.

Nuno's side have dominated the 2017-18 campaign in the second tier, with summer investment being rewarded with a return to the top-flight.

Fulham's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday confirmed that Wolves will be back among English football's elite next season.

Birmingham, in contrast, still have work to do in an ongoing effort to ensure that they are not competing in the third tier next term.

Game Wolves vs Birmingham City Date Sunday, April 15 Time 12:00 BST / 07:00 ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched via ESPN or through the WatchESPN app.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN WatchESPN

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Football and streamed online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Wolves players Goalkeepers Ruddy, Norris Defenders Doherty, Batth, Coady, Hause, Bennett, Miranda, Ofosu-Ayeh, Douglas, Boly, Vinagre, Rasmussen Midfielders Saiss, Neves, N'Diaye, Gibbs-White, Graham Forwards Costa, Enobakhare, Cavaleiro, Jota, Bonatini, Mir, Afobe

Wolves have a fully fit squad from which to pick their XI.

The only selection poser facing Nuno is to who start, with Benik Afobe having been favoured up front of late while Ivan Cavaleiro came back in last time out against Derby.

Potential Wolves starting XI: Ruddy; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Saiss, Douglas; Cavaleiro, Jota, Afobe.

Position Birmingham City players Goalkeepers Stockdale, Kuszczak Defenders Grounds, Roberts, Colin, Dean, Bramall, Jenkinson, Dacres-Cogley, Morrison, O'Keefe, Robinson, Harding, Seddon Midfielders Kieftenbeld, Gardner, N'Doye, Maghoma, Boga, Lowe, Davis, Jota, Lakin, Bailey Forwards Jutkiewicz, Vassell, Adams, Gallagher, Lubala

Sam Gallagher has been nursing a calf complaint, but could return for Birmingham after a month on the sidelines.

David Davis, meanwhile, will be hoping to get one over on his former club and spoil a promotion party at Molineux.

Potential Birmingham starting XI: Stockdale; Harding, Morrison, Dean, Colin; Jota, Davis, Gardner, Maghoma; Boga, Jutkiewicz.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Nuno has seen his side sweep their way to the Championship summit, with title glory now within reach.

He is, however, continuing to take things one game at a time and is refusing to get caught up in the hype surrounding his side.

The Portuguese has said: “The game on Sunday means a lot to our fans and it means a lot to us. We have to be cautious. I am boring saying this bit - this is the truth.”

While Wolves are busy looking upwards, Birmingham boss Garry Monk is glancing nervously over his shoulder.

The threat of relegation continues to haunt the Blues with just four games to go.

Monk told reporters heading into a West Midlands derby: “We are clearly good enough and we have shown that. We need to do whatever it takes to get the points we need.”