Jose Mourinho has hit out at Manchester United’s critics once again, claiming there is “always a but” when it comes to the success of a side that have tasted victory over every Premier League rival this season.

'There is always a but with Man Utd success' - Mourinho takes aim at critics again

The Portuguese has suggested at regular intervals throughout the 2017-18 campaign that the Red Devils do not get the recognition they deserve.

He is not about to let that issue lie, with the man in charge at Old Trafford of the opinion that the general assessment of his team is unfair.

Mourinho feels United are quick to face criticism when things go wrong, but believes those claims are rarely countered by plaudits despite occupying second spot in the English top-flight and having proved their worth against the very best in the business.

"When things go wrong, people don't think twice and have a go at us," he told Sky Sports.

"When things go well there is always a 'but' - it's very rare that people look at the positives and be straight with our team.

"But, in the end, there are things that are undeniable, you can try to hide but you cannot deny it.

"One of them is that we beat every team in the Premier League this season, we won against the 19 direct opponents.

"We won against every one of the top six, we have a great number of points in between the top six.

"There are many of positive things and this match is an example of the good things we did during the season."

United’s last outing saw them deny arch-rivals Manchester City a Premier League title party on derby day at the Etihad Stadium, with Paul Pogba inspiring a stunning 3-2 win from two goals down.

Mourinho is still revelling in that success, but admits he would have happily traded it for a top-flight crown of his own.

He said: "Did the performance give me special pleasure because it was against our city rivals when they were ready to celebrate their title? I cannot deny that."

MORE:

Herrera in extension talks with Man Utd but no deal done

| Say what? Man Utd know they have to play the game with Raiola over Pogba

| 'Pogba an alien genius but must do more' - Man Utd star annoys Dugarry

| Mourinho favourite Rashford looking for 'more' amid Man Utd future questions



Mourinho added when pressed on whether victory over City was the most enjoyable of his United tenure: "No, I would prefer to lose this match and win the title, honestly.

"But we are working really hard to try and finish second. Three points in a difficult match gives up better conditions between now and the end of the season to finish second, which is the position we want."