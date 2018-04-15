IPL Cricket: Williamson plays captain's knock in Sunrisers win

A Kane Willamson half-century and an excellent performance in the field helped Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain their perfect Indian Premier League record with a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Williamson plays captain's knock in Sunrisers win

The Knight Riders posted 138-8 at Eden Gardens on Saturday, Chris Lynn top scoring for his side with 49 as Sunrisers held all of their catches and the bowlers gave very little away.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 3-26, while Shakib Al Hasan (2-21) and Billy Stanlake (2-21) were also impressive with the ball in Kolkata.

Captain Williamson made exactly 50 from 44 balls and Yusuf Pathan hit a huge six to win it with an over to spare, consigning KKR to back-to-back defeats.

KNIGHT RIDERS MAKE HEAVY WEATHER OF IT AFTER RAIN DELAY

Explosive Australia batsman Lynn was going along nicely with the Knight Riders 52-1 when drizzle brought the players off with seven overs bowled.

The home side never really got going following the break, paceman Stanlake striking in the first over after play resumed courtesy of a great catch from Manish Pandey at point.

All-rounder Shakib kept the squeeze on, ending the promoted Sunil Narine's short and scratchy innings, and claiming the big wicket of Lynn with a superb one-handed grab off his own bowling.

BHUVNESHWAR BACK WITH A BANG

Bhuvneshwar missed the win over Mumbai Indians on Thursday due to a hamstring injury but the India seamer recovered to play a key role two days later.

He bowled with great discipline and variety, tying the KKR batsmen down and taking the early wicket of Robin Uthappa.

Bhuvneshwar snared captain Dinesh Karthik caught behind for 29 when the Knight Riders were chasing quick runs late in the innings.

WILLIAMSON PLAYS CAPTAIN'S KNOCK AFTER NARINE STRIKES

The decision to move Narine up the order did not pay off, but the spinner showed he is far more dangerous with ball in hand.

He removed openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shikhar Dhawan to reduce Sunrisers to 46-2 in the sixth over, finishing with figures of 2-17.

A composed innings from Williamson, who struck a six and another four boundaries, put Sunrisers well on their way to victory and Pathan finished it off by hooking Andre Russell over square leg for six.