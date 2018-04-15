Jordan Henderson poked fun at Harry Kane as he joked that Mohamed Salah would claim all three Liverpool goals in their Premier League win against Bournemouth.

Salah is going to claim all three goals – Henderson mocks Kane

Kane and Salah are in a hard-fought battle for the division's Golden Boot, with the Tottenham man moving within four of the Reds winger as he took ownership of an effort in the win at Stoke City that had been awarded to Christian Eriksen.

Egypt winger Salah pulled five clear again with a superb header in the 3-0 win at home to Bournemouth, though, and Henderson took the opportunity to be jovial after a comfortable victory.

"[Salah] told me he's going to claim all of them," Henderson told BT Sport after his team-mate netted his 30th top-flight goal of a remarkable campaign.

"He's been brilliant, fantastic. He's just got to keep it going, with his work rate, his movement off the ball, how strong he is. He's a big player for us, so hopefully he can keep scoring."

Henderson still believes Kane has a chance of catching Salah, though, adding: "You can never keep Harry away – he's always going to score goals.

"He can come up with hat-tricks – he's got great finishing and [Sergio] Aguero is similar. He's got to keep going and try to get as many as he can."

Midfielder James Milner also referenced Kane's goal against Stoke as he posted on Twitter after the match.

"Another hat-trick for Mo today," he wrote. "Just waiting for the other two to be confirmed by the claims panel."