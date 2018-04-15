Wolves' six-season exile from the Premier League is over after Fulham's failure to beat Brentford confirmed the Championship leaders' return to the top flight.

Wolves promoted to Premier League after Fulham held

Third-placed Fulham conceded a 94th-minute equaliser in a 1-1 home draw on Saturday to hand automatic promotion to Nuno Espirito Santo's men with four games to spare.

The Cottagers had appeared set to make Wolves wait after Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring in the 70th minute, but a last-gasp Neal Maupay header means Wolves are now safe inside the top two.

An unbeaten run throughout November and December, along with the standout form of shock pre-season signing Ruben Neves, made for a smooth path back into the Premier League for the first time since 2011-12.

They finished bottom on that occasion and quickly dropped into League One with relegation from the Championship the following season.

But while Wolves are now assured of going up, Nuno's hopes of claiming the second-tier title in his debut season in England will have to wait until next weekend as even a win over Birmingham City on Sunday would not put second-placed Cardiff City out of contention for the honour.