Carlos Carvalhal believes there is little doubt his relegation-threatened Swansea City side deserved more than a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Carvalhal rues missed opportunity against Everton

Swansea made most of the running at the Liberty Stadium but fell behind in unfortunate circumstances in the 43rd-minute – the ball looping over the line off Kyle Naughton after the second of a double save by Lukasz Fabianski from Yannick Bolasie ricocheted into the City defender.

Jordan Ayew found a fine finish to level matters in the 71st minute and, although Seamus Coleman went on to rattle the crossbar for the visitors, Carvalhal felt his side were clearly superior.

"The first question all the journalists asked me after the game was the same – they asked if I felt we deserved more," he told a post-match news conference after wins for Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace left Swansea fourth bottom - five points above Southampton in the final relegation place.

"That tells you that there is information behind the question. It's obvious that we deserved more. We tried to win the game from the start.

"We put out a team to win the game, we played to win the game and we had three or four clear situations where we could have scored.

"We achieved one point. We didn't win a point because we deserved three, but we achieved a point and you never know if this point will be important in the end.

"We played with big heart and big commitment and we deserved more. Sometimes in football you win points you don't deserve, and sometimes you don't get the points you deserve.

"I think this is one of those situations where we didn't get what we deserved but, if we play like that in all the games we have left, we will have a big chance to stay up."

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Everton's performance was not met with universal approval from their supporters and manager Sam Allardyce was happy to escape with a share of the spoils.

"It's a great point for us," he told Everton's official website. "We're the first team to take a point off Swansea in their last five home games. They've beaten Arsenal, Liverpool, Burnley and West Ham.

"We've come here and got the lead and dug out a point. It was a battling point, there's no double about that.

"Swansea put us under a lot of pressure. Our goalkeeper [Jordan Pickford] was a different class. Not the performance that we wanted, but the point is very good, very precious. It moves us on."